Advertise With Us
Hire One

Peeks of afternoon sunshine possible

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off gloomy and misty to begin this morning. Temperatures started off cool this morning but will only continue to stay that way over the next few hours. By this afternoon, we will be resting in the upper 60s and possibly the lower 70s. Rain chances are at 20%. Peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, cloud cover will stick around, and overnight lows will only fall into the lower 60s.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies all day. We could see isolated showers tomorrow, with chances at 20%. Daytime highs will be warmer, maxing out in the lower to mid-80s.

A (dry) cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing in sunshine and cooler temperatures. We will stay sunny and cool heading into next week with daytime highs in the 60s and the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Depression Sean is in the southern-central Atlantic and is expected to be short-lived. It will stay a problem for the fish. A wave off the coast of Africa has low chances of developing over the next seven days.

Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Midday weather outlook for Thu October 12
Midday weather outlook for Thur October 12
The air gets more humid temporarily
The air gets more humid temporarily
The air gets more humid temporarily
The air gets more humid temporarily
Rain slowly moving out
Rain slowly moving out