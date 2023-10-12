Peeks of afternoon sunshine possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off gloomy and misty to begin this morning. Temperatures started off cool this morning but will only continue to stay that way over the next few hours. By this afternoon, we will be resting in the upper 60s and possibly the lower 70s. Rain chances are at 20%. Peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, cloud cover will stick around, and overnight lows will only fall into the lower 60s.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies all day. We could see isolated showers tomorrow, with chances at 20%. Daytime highs will be warmer, maxing out in the lower to mid-80s.

A (dry) cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing in sunshine and cooler temperatures. We will stay sunny and cool heading into next week with daytime highs in the 60s and the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Depression Sean is in the southern-central Atlantic and is expected to be short-lived. It will stay a problem for the fish. A wave off the coast of Africa has low chances of developing over the next seven days.

Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.