Perspectives: The opioid crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives, what are the experts and community leaders doing to combat the opioid crisis? Law enforcement considers it the greatest drug threat in the state of Alabama. It’s availability has increased in the state and there’s also now a high level of use. We talk with three leaders who are a part of an opioid abatement summit. Their mission is to combat the opioid crisis and foster a healthier Coastal Alabama community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.