Recipe: Crispy Chicken w/ Honey Buffalo Wing Sauce

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 12-ounce bottle Rouses Hot Sauce

· ¼ cup Rouses Honey

· 2 tablespoons Rouses Worcestershire Sauce

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon black pepper

· ¼ teaspoon salt

· ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1 stick unsalted butter

For the Chicken

· 12 chicken wings

· 2 cups all-purpose, almond or coconut flour (your choice)

· 1 tablespoon paprika

· 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 2 teaspoons black pepper

· 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1-gallon plastic zip lock bag

HOW TO PREP:

For the Sauce

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients for the sauce except the butter. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Add the butter and let it melt; stir until all ingredients are mixed well. Pour sauce into a medium mixing bowl and set aside.

For the Chicken

Preheat oven to 425ºF.

Be sure wings are thawed, and dry them well with paper towels. Cut wings at joints.

Combine flour, paprika, garlic, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper (if using) in the plastic bag. Seal the bag.

Shake closed bag to mix ingredients, then add wings to bag, reseal it, and shake until wings are completely covered with flour mixture. Place wings in baking pan and put pan in preheated oven. Bake for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, turn wings over and bake for 15 more minutes, or until wings are crispy and brown. (If using larger chicken pieces, make sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165ºF.) Do not turn the oven off after removing cooked wings from oven.

Place cooked wings into reserved bowl of sauce, tossing to make sure wings are evenly coated.

Put coated wings back into baking pan and place pan back in the oven. Bake for another 10 minutes or until desired crispness is reached.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.