Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Crispy Chicken w/ Honey Buffalo Wing Sauce

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 12-ounce bottle Rouses Hot Sauce

· ¼ cup Rouses Honey

· 2 tablespoons Rouses Worcestershire Sauce

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon black pepper

· ¼ teaspoon salt

· ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1 stick unsalted butter

For the Chicken

· 12 chicken wings

· 2 cups all-purpose, almond or coconut flour (your choice)

· 1 tablespoon paprika

· 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 2 teaspoons black pepper

· 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 1-gallon plastic zip lock bag

HOW TO PREP:

For the Sauce

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients for the sauce except the butter. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Add the butter and let it melt; stir until all ingredients are mixed well. Pour sauce into a medium mixing bowl and set aside.

For the Chicken

Preheat oven to 425ºF.

Be sure wings are thawed, and dry them well with paper towels. Cut wings at joints.

Combine flour, paprika, garlic, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper (if using) in the plastic bag. Seal the bag.

Shake closed bag to mix ingredients, then add wings to bag, reseal it, and shake until wings are completely covered with flour mixture. Place wings in baking pan and put pan in preheated oven. Bake for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, turn wings over and bake for 15 more minutes, or until wings are crispy and brown. (If using larger chicken pieces, make sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165ºF.) Do not turn the oven off after removing cooked wings from oven.

Place cooked wings into reserved bowl of sauce, tossing to make sure wings are evenly coated.

Put coated wings back into baking pan and place pan back in the oven. Bake for another 10 minutes or until desired crispness is reached.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Recipe Chicken with honey buffalo wing sauce
Recipe Chicken with honey buffalo wing sauce
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Fall Food Fest
Fall Food Fest
Smoothie King introduces new Smoothie Bowls
Smoothie King introduces new Smoothie Bowls