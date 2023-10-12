Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “We moved here four years ago. I love this porch. Standing up on this porch -- you kind of get a great access of a viewpoint of everyone going by,” said Bryan Olson.

Olson recalls an explosion of pandhandlers showing up at the Loop literally in his front yard back in July and has the pictures to prove it.

“The influx was almost overnight -- there was four or five in front of our house immediately within just a few days,” said Olson.

And like the Port City does -- people began dropping off food and water.

“Of course.. It never made it into the trashcan. So we were getting piles and piles of rubbish every day. So I would go out with my little stick and can and pick it up and then in the park I’m finding hypodermic needles -- which I had never seen in the four years of living here. And I think it started to effect the people who would go to the park on a day to day who would go to the park to take a stroll or a jog we started seeing less and less people because they did not want to be confronted by all of these panhandlers,” explained Olson.

According to Olsen -- the once quiet city park near the cannon -- had non-stop activity -- often times they could hear screaming and obscenities all hours of the night.

“Our driveway is indented -- it sits back and there are some gates and we had a gentleman defecate in the property,” said Olson.

“It got to a point where there was one man laying out in front of the house -- passed out -- we ended up calling 911 thinking he had passed away,” said Olson.

MPD checked him out and he was found to be alive. The next day Olson and his neighbor approached the man.

“We asked him where he was from - how did he get here -- did he have family? He said -- no he wasn’t from here. We said where are you from? -- He said Biloxi. Well, how did you get here? -- Well, I’ve been dropped off by the Biloxi PD and left. He was adamant that he didn’t want to be here -- that several people had been dropped off. -- We asked how many and he said dozens and that more were coming and that they didn’t want to be here -- but they didn’t have a choice,” said Olson.

Olson says they contacted MPD and the Sheriff’s Office -- and two weeks ago -- got word they had proof Biloxi PD were dropping homeless people off and that an investigation was underway.

Last Thursday October 5th -- the Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Office sending a cease and desist letter to the City of Biloxi -- after interviewing several homeless people -- who claim Biloxi PD gave them the option to be arrested or go to Mobile.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich responding -- admitting his officers have brought some homeless people to Mobile -- writing quote: “Since August of 2022, the city has worked with two homeless shelters in Mobile that offer homeless persons numerous resources not available in our community.”

Meanwhile, Olson and his neighbors glad it’s finally being handled.

“It was frightening because we are watching an onset of people coming and we’re not equipped to have people just laying out in front of the house. We’re sympathetic but there’s really nothing we can do and it’s also not really humane to leave people rotting out on the street. We’re very happy with the response of the city -- I think we’re really happy with the mayor’s office at this point in time,” said Olson.

Meanwhile, also in that letter Mayor Gilich -- claimed Biloxi Police has only transported around 20 people since August 2022.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.