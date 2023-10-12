Advertise With Us
Saraland native says it was ‘miracle’ she and her husband got out of Israel after Hamas attack

Saraland native was in Israel during the Hamas attack
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The bombs and gunfire that interrupted the always-tenuous peace in Israel on Saturday caught the country – and the world – by surprise.

Rebecca Nichols Alonzo, who grew up in Saraland, was there.

“We woke up that morning, getting dressed, and I started hearing explosions outside the hotel,” she said.

Alonzo, who now lives in Tennessee, said she had been in the country about a week after getting added as a last-minute addition to a missionary group called Iris Global. She said she was excited to tour the Holy Land.

Then everything changed.

Video she provided looks like a lightning storm. But it is actually missiles fired by the Palestinian nationalist group Hamas exploding over the sky west of Jerusalem.

Alonzo said she and her husband were hastily herded into a bomb shelter, wondering whether this was one of the periodic bursts of violence in the region that quickly would blow over or something more serious. It wasn’t long – after it was deemed safe to leave the shelter – before she got her answer.

“And by the time I ran up to my room to get something, the siren was going off again,” she said. ‘So then we were shuffled back into a bomb shelter.”

Alonzo said she slept in her clothes that night, ready to run at a moment’s notice. She said her travel agent told them she had two plane tickets and decided to make a daring break for the airport in Tel Aviv.

“It was nerve-racking,” she said. “And then when we get to the airport, there’s thousands of people there trying to, you know, flee. … And so you know, we’re standing in line. We’re concerned because it’s getting closer and closer to our flight time.

“And it was just really a miracle,” she continued. “There were several things that happened that were a miracle that we were able to actually get to our fight.”

Alonzo said has no ill-feelings toward the Palestinian people. She said Hamas is to blame.

“Our hearts are broken for the people in Israel,” she said.

Alonzo said they flew to Portugal and then on to Washington, D.C., before finally making it back home.

Even after taking off from Tel Aviv, Alonzo said, she didn’t fully relax until the plane entered international airspace.

“Once we cleared Israel, I think we both took a deep breath,” she said.

Man arrested for first degree burglary
Caught on camera: suspect bolts from Prichard police during hectic chase
