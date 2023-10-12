Advertise With Us
Hire One

Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder

In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.
In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another suspect in a downtown Dothan shooting last weekend surrendered overnight, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall confirmed.

Zackary Dale Easton becomes the second man charged in Saturday’s death of Jaquez Octavious Hill. The 20-year-old Midland City man was targeted as he walked from a Foster Street bar to his car, police said.

20-year-old Jacob Warren Crisostomo of Slocomb surrendered on Tuesday. Still sought is Chase Lee Easton, who is Zackary’s brother.

In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.

He and Crisostomo were placed in the Houston County Jail.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Alexis Elena Alexander ... charged with fentanyl trafficking.
Bayou La Batre woman arrested with fentanyl while taking child to school, sheriff says
Alabama branch of International Dyslexia Associations holds conference in Orange Beach
Alabama branch of International Dyslexia Association holds conference in Orange Beach
Nolasco allegedly threatened to kill the minor and showed a gun.
Man arrested after assaulting minor
Hispanic Heritage Month: Gilbert Diaz Jr., Cuban business owner continues father’s legacy at...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Gilbert Diaz Jr., Cuban business owner continues father’s legacy at Alabama Roll
Hispanic Heritage Month: Gilbert Diaz Jr., Cuban business owner continues father’s legacy at...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Gilbert Diaz Jr., Cuban business owner continues father’s legacy at Alabama Roll