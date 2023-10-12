MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by event organizers:

Spooky season is here! Join us for the 4th Annual Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser. You can donate up until the day after Halloween. All donations will go directly to St. Jude. This fundraiser is an international fundraiser for St. Jude. It was founded in North Carolina by Jeff Robertson. We are currently across the entire United States, and in Germany.

There are several houses in Saraland, Satsuma, Mobile and Fairhope that participate in the Skeletons for St. Jude Fundraiser. They have a St. Jude sign in the yard with a QR code that is a link to the donation webpage.

This year, the Reeves will have a food truck and photographer on Halloween night. Visit this website for locations and to donate.

The food truck is ran by Matt and Lisa Tangeman, it is called A Guy, A Girl and their meat wagon.

