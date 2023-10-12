Advertise With Us
Smoothie King introduces new Smoothie Bowls

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand, announced the addition of two new indulgent Smoothie Bowls to their lineup on October 3rd – the Açai Cocoa Haze™ and Coco Pitaya-Yah™.

Both bowls are dairy-free and vegan and feature new toppings including chocolate hazelnut drizzle and cocoa nibs for a sweet and salty flavor combination.

Each handcrafted bowl boasts nutrient-dense bases of superfoods like açai or pitaya and topped with fresh and high-quality ingredients including non-GMO fresh fruits, Purely Elizabeth® Granola, coconut, dairy-free and vegan cocoa nibs, and a new chocolate hazelnut drizzle made with only four ingredients. As with all of Smoothie King’s smoothies and Smoothie Bowls, Açai Cocoa Haze™ and Coco Pitaya-Yah™ stay true to the brand’s Clean Blends™ commitment and are made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

The new flavors include:

The Açai Cocoa Haze Smoothie Bowl – A perfect blend of rich and fruity flavors for a mouthwatering masterpiece. Made with an açai base, the bowl features Purely Elizabeth Granola®, diced strawberries, sliced bananas, and cocoa nibs, topped with a decadent chocolate hazelnut drizzle.

The Coco Pitaya-Yah Smoothie Bowl – This sweet and crunchy combo features a pitaya base, Purely Elizabeth Granola®, coconut flakes, diced strawberries, and cocoa nibs, topped with a decadent hazelnut drizzle.

Açai Cocoa Haze™ and Coco Pitaya-Yah™ join Smoothie King’s existing lineup of power-packed Smoothie Bowls, including Bee Berry Sting™, Berry Goji Getaway™, Go Go Goji Crunch™, Hive Five™, PB Delight™, and PB Swizzle™. Each bowl is high in vitamin A and C, rich in antioxidants supporting vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, and is an excellent source of dietary fiber.

Smoothie King has curated its newest Smoothie Bowls to cater to different tastes and dietary needs, providing guests with delicious options to fit into their busy lifestyles without compromising on flavor. Joining the menu lineup in April 2023, Smoothie King sold over 1 million Smoothie Bowls in the first six weeks of its launch.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,350 locations worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. To learn more about Smoothie King, visit our website, the Press Room, or check us out on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

