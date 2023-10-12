Vacationers enjoy Pensacola Beach ahead of much needed rain.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -Things were calm to start the day on Pensacola Beach giving vacationers enough time to check out the sand early this morning.

“We don’t have a lot of beaches in Virginia that are this nice so I just love being outside, I love looking at the wildlife,” said Deeann Hamm. “We were on the pier and saw two turtles so just get out before anything happens weather wise.”

While there wasn’t any sun in sight, some beachgoers say it was still a great way to start the morning.

“Got a nice cool breeze this morning, found a couple of coins so we’re going to see what those are,” said Lyndon Wichers.

That wasn’t the case a few hours later when the rain picked up and cleared most people off the sand. Even with the beach day cut short some visitors say they don’t mind the rain.

“Where we’re from we’ve been having severe droughts so just to be able to have a good soaking rain for the ground, the grass, the bushes and stuff,” said Whitney French.

“It wouldn’t be my first choice but again it’s better than being home or cold,” said Hamm.

With conditions expecting to improve throughout the evening and into tomorrow, some visitors say they can’t wait to get back to the beach over the next couple of days.

“We’re coming to see the shells that wash up,” said Douglas French.

“Not during. We’ve lived through a lot of hurricanes, and we’re ok with waiting until the rain passes,” added Whitney French.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.