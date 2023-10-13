Advertise With Us
5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown makes cheesy look easy

Team Culver's grilling up at the 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown in Cathedral Square.
Team Culver's grilling up at the 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown in Cathedral Square.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was all about the cheese in downtown Mobile Thursday night. The 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown -- once again brought together a crowd for not only good eats -- but a good cause.

Twenty teams were not only grilling up but serving up their best take on the cheesy tradition in downtown’s Cathedral Square.

“Cheddar cheese -- Muenster -- we got a little jalepino! Lee: You guys are going the spicy route? -- Extra spicy,” said the team from The Vault.

“Yeah we’ve done it every year it’s happened. We won it last year! Lee: Defending that title? -- It’s not defending it when you know you’re going to win! (laughs),” said Matt Golden, LoDa Bier Garten Owner.

Even Mobile’s finest getting in on the action!

“I have a blue cheese and cheddar -- with fig preserves. Lee: We are going blue for Mobile police! -- We are going blue -- back the blue,” said Team MPD.

We didn’t have to venture far to find rave reviews!

“Cheesy? -- Yes! Cheesy and I love it,” said one lady.

“We always come and we always love it,” said Doug & Rhonda Davis.

“We love the pimento cheese from Mob Rides,” said one lady.

“We love FOX 10,” said another lady.

As we continued to make the rounds -- we discovered more unlikely flavors!

“We are doing -- it’s a twist on the Croque Monsier... So we are calling it the Croak-Sir. It is French toast style bread -- it’s got pepperjack cheese, Swiss cheese, and we’re putting a drizzle of hot honey harissa over the top,” said Team Mystics of Cheese.

Murphy High School’s culinary students were also looking to take top cheese!

“We have Mexican grilled cheese -- with fiesta and sauteed bell peppers inside,” explained one culinary student.

Patrons -- urged to put money in the jar -- if the cheese game really impressed. All of the proceeds, including entry fees, go to support downtown’s Urban Emporium.

“I love doing this kind of stuff -- it goes for a good cause. The camaraderie -- the people that you meet -- the people you see down here is unreal. It’s great,” said Tony Sawyer, Bob’s Downtown Diner Owner.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

