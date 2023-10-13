5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown makes cheesy look easy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was all about the cheese in downtown Mobile Thursday night. The 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown -- once again brought together a crowd for not only good eats -- but a good cause.

Twenty teams were not only grilling up but serving up their best take on the cheesy tradition in downtown’s Cathedral Square.

“Cheddar cheese -- Muenster -- we got a little jalepino! Lee: You guys are going the spicy route? -- Extra spicy,” said the team from The Vault.

“Yeah we’ve done it every year it’s happened. We won it last year! Lee: Defending that title? -- It’s not defending it when you know you’re going to win! (laughs),” said Matt Golden, LoDa Bier Garten Owner.

Even Mobile’s finest getting in on the action!

“I have a blue cheese and cheddar -- with fig preserves. Lee: We are going blue for Mobile police! -- We are going blue -- back the blue,” said Team MPD.

We didn’t have to venture far to find rave reviews!

“Cheesy? -- Yes! Cheesy and I love it,” said one lady.

“We always come and we always love it,” said Doug & Rhonda Davis.

“We love the pimento cheese from Mob Rides,” said one lady.

“We love FOX 10,” said another lady.

As we continued to make the rounds -- we discovered more unlikely flavors!

“We are doing -- it’s a twist on the Croque Monsier... So we are calling it the Croak-Sir. It is French toast style bread -- it’s got pepperjack cheese, Swiss cheese, and we’re putting a drizzle of hot honey harissa over the top,” said Team Mystics of Cheese.

Murphy High School’s culinary students were also looking to take top cheese!

“We have Mexican grilled cheese -- with fiesta and sauteed bell peppers inside,” explained one culinary student.

Patrons -- urged to put money in the jar -- if the cheese game really impressed. All of the proceeds, including entry fees, go to support downtown’s Urban Emporium.

“I love doing this kind of stuff -- it goes for a good cause. The camaraderie -- the people that you meet -- the people you see down here is unreal. It’s great,” said Tony Sawyer, Bob’s Downtown Diner Owner.

