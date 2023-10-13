Appeals court sides – again – with Thai group seeking to set up Buddhist meditation center in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal appeals court ruling could clear the way for a controversial Buddhist meditation center that has been tied up in the courts for nearly a decade.

Or, it could merely be a prelude for more litigation.

Attorneys on competing sides of the dispute disagree about the impact the ruling.

“We won – finally,” said John Lawler, who represents the Thai Meditation Association of Alabama.

But Doug Anderson, who represents the Mobile Planning Commission, said it’s not clear-cut.

“There’s still some issues that have to be resolved with the District Court in Mobile. … It’s not over,” he said.

The dispute dates to 2015, when Thai association purchased a property on Eloong Drive in south Mobile with plans to create the meditation center. The organization maintains that it received positive feedback from city officials before buying the property. However, after vociferous public opposition – including comments focusing on the Buddhist character of the proposed usage – the Planning Commission turned down the zoning change.

The Thai Meditation Association of Alabama sued in 2016, alleging religious discrimination.

Lawler told FOX10 News on Friday that the city initially questioned whether his clients even qualified as a church. He noted there is a Christian church on River Road a half-mile from the Thai organization’s property. He said the city routinely makes accommodations for other religious organizations.

“The city could not point to a single case where a religious organization had been turned down.” he said.

He added: “Others were allowed, and they weren’t. … It’s just hard to explain how others were allowed and they weren’t.”

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sided with the city on all claims. But the Atlanta-based U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently overturned his ruling on several grounds. Although the court upheld Moorer’s ruling in favor of the city on a First Amendment claim involving the free exercise of religious, it sided with the Thai association on two other counts – Alabama’s Religious Freedom Amendment and Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

In ruling against the Thai group, Moorer cited the city’s argument that it had a legitimate interest in preserving the character of the neighborhood.

“The City also argues that concerns about increased traffic at the Eloong Drive Property constitute a compelling government interest,” Circuit Judge Charles Wilson wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel. “We find these asserted interests lacking.”

The court ruled that “neighborhood character” never has been considered “compelling government interests” sufficient to justify violating constitutional rights.

The court also rejected the city’s argument over traffic concerns.

“The City’s own traffic engineer testified that there would be no traffic safety issues at the Eloong Drive property site from a traffic engineering perspective,” Wilson wrote. “That engineer further testified that the increase in the number of vehicles traveling along the streets to the Eloong Drive property would not be substantial if TMAA’s application were approved.”

This is the second time the appeals court has overruled the trial judge in this case. The court in 2020 ordered the judge to take another look at the meditation center’s claims under the First Amendment, the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment and the Religious Freedom Amendment and Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

However, the appeals court wrote, the trial judge “carried over much of its original analysis.” It ordered the judge to enter a judgement for the Thai association. Lawler, the group’s lawyer, said the organization plans to move forward with the meditation center. And he said he plans to seek financial penalties.

But Anderson, the city’s lawyer, said he expects an additional round in U.S. District Court. He said he expects the judge to issue a scheduling order in the next four to six weeks.

“It’s a very complicated legal case with state and federal statutes in place,” he said.

Lawler said the city has spent more than $1 million defending the case.

“This has been going on seven years now, since the spring of 2016,” he said.

