Biloxi family awaits return of relative from Middle East amid war in Israel

For several years, Sarah Beth Park’s father has been dreaming of going to Israel.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi family is caught up in the deadly attack on Israel, and now, the war against Hamas.

For several years, Sarah Beth Park’s father has been dreaming of going to Israel. That dream became a reality on Saturday when he arrived — but for his family, it quickly became a nightmare.

“I woke up to texts and missed calls and my mother had sent in our family group: ‘Israel has been attacked, pray.’ We’re like, ‘Wait hold on, dad’s going there.’ I mean he’s been wanting this for many years.”

Parks immediately texted her father but received no response.

“I texted him again, but with the time difference, I said I don’t know what time it is. I called mom and asked, ‘Have you spoken to him?’ She said not yet. It was about two hours from when I woke up, so maybe about 10 a.m. He reached back and said I’m good.”

Travel plans changed to ensure his safety. The family found out he was in Jerusalem. Originally, he was supposed to arrive in Bethlehem.

“Bethlehem was where most of this was going on, so they brought him to Jerusalem. He ended up texting us and said, ‘I’m going to Jordan.’ I immediately started googling how far is Jerusalem from Jordan. 60 miles.” Parks said. “He said, ‘I’m going there and I’m getting out.’ Then again, we had to wait, because that was the last we heard.”

Her father made it to Jordan. The group he’s traveling with is trying to remain calm. Park said it’s still a waiting game until her father makes it home. The family hopes to see him next week.

The White House confirms 27 Americans were killed in Israel and 14 Americans remain unaccounted for, but it is not clear how many are being held hostage by Hamas.

