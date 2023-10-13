Advertise With Us
Hire One

FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The FDA says new science can revolutionize the diet pill industry.

FDA Director of Radiation Medicine Dr. Louis Marzella said in the next 5-10 years, you can expect a pill that will make those with obesity crave food less using methods we haven’t tried before.

CDC data shows more than four in ten Americans are obese. Marzella said the issue is on the FDA’s radar.

“This can result in premature death,” Marzella said. “It can result in diabetes. It can result in, basically damage to your joints from the excess weight.”

Marzella noted a recent study using nuclear medicine that showed the medical community how obesity impacts the brain.

“These nuclear medicine studies are showing that it’s not a problem with willpower. It’s really an actual disease. You can see that the brain has been modified.”

Now that we can see what obesity does to people’s brains, University of Alabama Director of Advanced Imaging Jon McConathy said doctors will eventually be able to better decide how to treat different patients.

“I could see this entering clinical trials, again, it could be changing people’s lifestyle, or behavior, it could be changing diet, or it could be a drug.”

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular for losing weight. But Marzella said those work by changing metabolism and slowing food movement through your intestines. He thinks the new understanding of the brain will lead to better results.

“Leading to therapies, which will be much more effective because they will get at the root of the problem.

The FDA works with drug companies to make treatments safe for public consumption. Marzella anticipates a rush to get new diet pills on the market.

“There’s frankly money to be made. There’s drug companies that will be attracted to this finding, and they will work and compete with each other to develop new treatments.”

The study on how obesity changes the brain was displayed by a team from Leipzig University in Germany at a nuclear medicine conference in July.

Physicians say more research will have to be done before treatments can be developed.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in Elijah McClain’s death after neck hold, ketamine injection
Former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention...
Ex-IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking tax return information of Trump, other wealthy Americans
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine