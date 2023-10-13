Advertise With Us
Georgia congressman files bid to become House speaker

House Republicans are still seeking their next House speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, Steve Scalise withdrawal.
Some Republicans are criticizing members of their own party for preventing Majority Leader Scalise from becoming speaker. (CNN, HOUSE TV, POOL)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia congressman Austin Scott has filed a bid to become the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,” said Scott, who represents Georgia’s middle-to-south 8th congressional district.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans convened behind closed doors again Friday as the search for a House speaker reached into a second week.

Two weeks ago, California Republican Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker in American history to be ousted from his leadership position.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise ended his bid when it became clear hardline holdouts refused to back him.

As of Friday, only Scott and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio are declared candidates for the job.

Minutes after Scott’s announcement, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk from Georgia’s 3rd congressional district said he’s supporting Jordan.

“I am working to advance Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House and I encourage my colleagues to support him as well,” Loudermilk said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Last week, Scott joined with 44 other Republicans in calling for an overhaul to House rules after McCarthy’s ouster.

“The injustice we all witnessed cannot go unaddressed — lest we bear responsibility for the consequences that follow,” a letter signed by Scott said. “Our Conference must address fundamental changes to the structure of our majority to ensure success for the American people.”

Scott would become the fourth Georgian to serve as House speaker, following Democrats Howell Cobb (1849-1851) and Charles Frederick Crisp (1891-1895), and Republican Newt Gingrich (1995-1999).

This story is developing.

