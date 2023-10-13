Hispanic Heritage Month: Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez, creating a footprint in the local arts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez started their classical ballet training at a very young age. Garza was born in Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico and Rodriguez was born in Camaguey, Cuba. They met each other at Ballet de Monterrey in Mexico. Together, the married couple has more than 60 years of experience in performance and choreography, and now dedicate their time sharing the art with others at Mobile Ballet.

“It’s an honor right, as a Mexican growing up and always living in Florida, moving to Alabama and being director at a company, I think is quite an honor,” Garza said.

“A lot of people ask me, “Why, why Alabama, why you came from other city to Alabama to do ballet,” Rodriguez said. “And my only answer was, “Why, why not?”

Rodriguez is the ballet master at Mobile Ballet. He moved to the United States in 1998 and performed in Kentucky for a few years before moving to Orlando, Florida and performing with Orlando Ballet. His talent has given him the opportunity to perform all around the world.

“At first it was a little bit hard for me to understand because my mother was the one who wanted me to be a ballet dancer for a better education,” Rodriguez said. “We had a great education in Cuba, special at that time, and she wanted me to get the best education I could, but I didn’t want to be a ballet dancer at that time and forwarding to this moment, I could not be more happy that I actually listened to my mother like I always did.”

Garza is the artistic and school director at Mobile Ballet. She also trained and performed in Monterrey before joining Orlando Ballet in 2000. There she held the title of principal dancer for 14 years. Her abilities have allowed her to work with numerous ballet companies in the U.S. and internationally.

“When I was a dancer, I had to do my best on stage because every time I had to get my visa, and you had to always prove that you were the best one or you are very good to keep having a visa,” Garza said.

The couple moved to Mobile about 5 years ago and hope to make a difference in the local arts.

“As a Latin, that is a prize, to be able to bring everything that I learned from my country, from other countries and to be able with Katia and myself to bring all that experience to the community and make them come to the theater it is for me it is one of the most important things,” Rodriguez said.

“My main focus is to keep growing the arts in the community,” Garza said. “To bring all these organizations together. To see if I can make a change in the community and make everybody love art no matter what.”

Garza and Rodriguez say they are grateful for the dreams they’ve accomplished so far and look forward to making an impact in Mobile.

“I just think that it would be kind of nice that we just embrace each other and don’t be scared to be out there to meet each other and make this community grow and make it stronger because we have too much to give,” Garza said.

“We don’t come here to not do anything, to not do nothing,” Rodriguez said. “We come over here to work very hard and I think we’ve been doing that and I know nobody is going to regret what they are about to see in ten years from now in Mobile Ballet.”

To learn more about Garza and Rodriguez and for more information on Mobile Ballet, click HERE.

---

The Spanish-language Telemundo Mobile is available to watch over-the-air on WMBP (Mobile) 31.1, on xfinity xFi channel 1031 HD, COX channel 420, and on YoutubeTV and hulu LIVE TV

Telemundo is a top producer of original Spanish-language content in the US, producing over 3,000 hours of content per year ranging from scripted, reality, specials, sports, and more. Telemundo is a leader when it comes to connecting with audiences across all platforms through exclusive live events such as the FIFA World Cup, Olympics, Miss Universe, Latin Music Billboards, Chivas de Guadalajara, Premier League and Boxeo. Telemundo is home to the world’s most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup until 2026 and Summer Olympic Games through 2032.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.