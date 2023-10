MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Way United Methodist Church is excited to host Market in the Patch. At the Market in the Patch, they will have 25+ vendors, the Mo Bay Beignet food truck, bouncies, and a church bake sale. The pumpkin patch is open for the entire month of October.

Hours are: Sunday-Friday 12-6pm, and Saturdays from 9am - 6pm

