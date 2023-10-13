Advertise With Us
Microsoft's New Email Assistant

Coming soon
Microsoft 365 email
Microsoft 365 email(PRNewswire)
By Lenise Ligon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Coming soon, Microsoft’s new email assistant. Be honest, how many emails do you have cluttering your inbox? It happens to the best of us. Email messages can pile up fast, especially when you go on vacation or take time off from work.

Introducing Microsoft’s email assistant...think of it as a virtual helping hand to help tackle some of those messages.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot tool – “your everyday AI companion,” as the company bills it – will help users write their emails to “keep your sentences concise and error-free.” The tool also summarizes long email threads to quickly draft suggested replies.

Users with Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscriptions will get more advanced AI help through Microsoft Editor, an intelligent writing assistant. It’s not widely available yet. The date for that would be around November 1, where more clients would have access to the service.

In addition to writing emails, Microsoft 365 users will be able to summarize meetings and create suggested follow-up action items or turn a Word document into a PowerPoint presentation in seconds.

