Mostly sunny Saturday ahead

By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cloudy conditions continue this evening for parts of the area, but skies will clear overnight. Saturday is looking dry in mainly sunny, apart from a few late morning clouds. Those clouds will be associated with a cold front passing through the area in dry fashion. Cooler air will follow, with morning lows dropping well into the 40s next week.

Don’t forget about the solar eclipse happening on Saturday! From our area, 66% of the sun’s surface area will be obscured around 12:10 PM.

