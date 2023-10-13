Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pascagoula’s new police chief has served the city his entire career

Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of...
Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of for 23 years.(Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of for 23 years.

Chief Scott actually started his law enforcement career with Pascagoula, working his way up through the ranks. He most recently was named captain in 2020.

“It is such an honor and privilege to serve this community as police chief,” Chief Scott said. “I am very thankful for the great men and women of the Pascagoula Police Department and I look forward to working with each and every one of them.”

“Terry Scott has been an exemplary police officer and citizen of Pascagoula for decades. We look forward to him serving as the new police chief in our great community,” City Manager Michael Silverman said.

The appointment comes after two rounds of interviews, including one with an independent panel acting on behalf of the Civil Service Commission and another before the city manager and a panel that included local law enforcement and emergency management officials.

Scott succeeds recently the retired chief, Matt Chapman.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Fest kicks off in Downtown Mobile
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Fest kicks off in Downtown Mobile
Hispanic Heritage Month: Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez, creating a footprint in the local arts
Hispanic Heritage Month: Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez, creating a footprint in the local arts
Hispanic Heritage Month: Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez, creating a footprint in the local arts
Hispanic Heritage Month: Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez, creating a footprint in the local arts
Eclipse in Mobile October 14 2023