Recipe: Chili with Cornbread

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From JJ at Barnyard Buffet: a classic American beef chili, just in time for fall! Served with our signature cornbread.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs. Ground Beef
  • 1 Onion, diced
  • 4 cloves of Garlic, minced
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped
  • Green onion, chopped
  • Chili Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
  • Kosher Salt (to taste)
  • Black Pepper (to taste)
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) Crushed Tomatoes
  • 1 can (19 oz.) Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1.5 cups Beef Broth
  • 1 cup Beer
  • 1 tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Sour cream

STEPS:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix ground beef with 1.5 tablespoons Chili Powder before cooking

2. In a large pot, brown ground beef, onion, and garlic. Drain any fat.

3. Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes - 1 hour until chili has reached desired thickness.

4. Top with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and red onions.

Note: beer can be replaced with extra broth

ABOUT BARNYARD BUFFET:

  • www.barnyardbuffet.com
  • 1020 Hwy 43 S
  • Saraland, AL 36571
  • Monday-Thursday 11am-3:30pm
  • Friday 11am-7:30pm
  • Saturday 8am-7:30pm
  • Sunday 11am-5pm

“#1 Buffet in Alabama” – iHeartRadio

“Alabama’s Best Fried Chicken” -AL.com

“Best Takeout in Mobile/Baldwin” – Lagniappe Weekly “Nappie” Award Winner

