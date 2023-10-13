Recipe: Chili with Cornbread
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From JJ at Barnyard Buffet: a classic American beef chili, just in time for fall! Served with our signature cornbread.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs. Ground Beef
- 1 Onion, diced
- 4 cloves of Garlic, minced
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
- Green onion, chopped
- Chili Powder
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- Kosher Salt (to taste)
- Black Pepper (to taste)
- 1 can (14.5 oz) Crushed Tomatoes
- 1 can (19 oz.) Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1.5 cups Beef Broth
- 1 cup Beer
- 1 tablespoon Tomato Paste
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
- Cheddar cheese
- Sour cream
STEPS:
1. In a mixing bowl, mix ground beef with 1.5 tablespoons Chili Powder before cooking
2. In a large pot, brown ground beef, onion, and garlic. Drain any fat.
3. Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes - 1 hour until chili has reached desired thickness.
4. Top with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and red onions.
Note: beer can be replaced with extra broth
ABOUT BARNYARD BUFFET:
- www.barnyardbuffet.com
- 1020 Hwy 43 S
- Saraland, AL 36571
- Monday-Thursday 11am-3:30pm
- Friday 11am-7:30pm
- Saturday 8am-7:30pm
- Sunday 11am-5pm
“#1 Buffet in Alabama” – iHeartRadio
“Alabama’s Best Fried Chicken” -AL.com
“Best Takeout in Mobile/Baldwin” – Lagniappe Weekly “Nappie” Award Winner
