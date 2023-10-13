Recipe: Chili with Cornbread

From JJ at Barnyard Buffet: a classic American beef chili, just in time for fall! Served with our signature cornbread.

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. Ground Beef

1 Onion, diced

4 cloves of Garlic, minced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Green onion, chopped

Chili Powder

1 teaspoon Cumin

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar

Kosher Salt (to taste)

Black Pepper (to taste)

1 can (14.5 oz) Crushed Tomatoes

1 can (19 oz.) Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed

1.5 cups Beef Broth

1 cup Beer

1 tablespoon Tomato Paste

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

Cheddar cheese

Sour cream

STEPS:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix ground beef with 1.5 tablespoons Chili Powder before cooking

2. In a large pot, brown ground beef, onion, and garlic. Drain any fat.

3. Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes - 1 hour until chili has reached desired thickness.

4. Top with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and red onions.

Note: beer can be replaced with extra broth

