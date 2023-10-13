Advertise With Us
Rough Michigan Avenue railroad crossing in Mobile to get upgrade, partially funded by city

A pickup truck passes over the railroad crossing on Michigan Avenue in Mobile, Alabama, on...
A pickup truck passes over the railroad crossing on Michigan Avenue in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, October 13, 2023. The notorious crossing soon will get repairs with a little help from the city of Mobile.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the city’s most notorious railroad crossings is going to get a long-anticipated fix.

The Michigan Avenue railroad crossing long has been a nuisance for drivers. But they won’t have to deal with it much longer. The Alabama Export Railroad, a subsidiary of the Mississippi Export Railroad, owns the tracks. The company was planning to make repairs by laying down a new wooden crossing. The City Council voted to kick in $45,000 so that the material will be concrete for a smoother ride.

“That additional funding is going to give us the ability to have a solid surface and concrete where we’re not having an ongoing collapse between the rails that we’ve had in the past.,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll told FOX10 News.

The Alabama Export Railroad offers freight rail service tin Mobile, with connections to seven railroads.

Carroll said he has been pushing for improvements since his first stint on the council more than a decade ago.

“This is something that the district’s been asking for now for a long time, going back as far as I remember, even back to 2005,” he said. “So this is something we’ve been all looking forward to for a very long time.”

Carroll said Michigan Avenue is a major thoroughfare, not only for the Mobile Aeroplex and Brookley, but also for the surrounding residential neighborhoods. He estimated 2,500 to 5,000 people live in the area. The upgrade will have a big impact, he says.

“It’s probably the most difficult speed bump in the city to traverse. You know, and it’s not even a speed bump. … And you have trucks that can barely get by there sometimes, and I’m talking about the Alabama Power trucks that go by there constantly.”

Since it is not a city project, the timeline is hard to nail down with certainty. But city spokesman Jason Johnson told FOX10 News he expects the work to start this fall and last about 10 days.

