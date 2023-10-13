Two local breast cancer survivors share their journeys and encourage mammograms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have two stories of survival from strong women in the community who beat breast cancer.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both ladies said getting their yearly mammogram saved their lives.

“Before my diagnosis, you fear it, and then you realize, you know what, I can fight this,” said Jana Price, a breast cancer survivor.

Price was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August 2021 at her yearly mammogram. She said she nearly pushed the appointment off.

“Even though you go in for a test, I don’t think that you expect them to call you back and say, hey we want to take another look,” she said.

She quickly started treatment. She had surgery a month later and radiation for six weeks.

By December, she was cancer free.

Kenyatta Moore also shared her journey.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. Hers was also caught on her yearly mammogram.

“The hardest part is finding out, and you’ll be scared with three kids, and you don’t know what to do,” said Moore.

Moore battled for two years and completed radiation and chemotherapy.

She credited her faith.

“I got through it with God’s grace,” she said.

Now, both women, urged others to always get a yearly mammogram.

“It opened a lot of lines of communication with my daughters,” said Price. “This is something you need to be proactive about. Where would I be, and how would my story be different if I put it off? So yeah, get your mammogram.”

