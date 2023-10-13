Advertise With Us
You'll get two warm afternoons before things change on Sunday.

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a dreary day on the Gulf Coast we at least saw the 70s return for most of you and today we return to the 80s as the sunshine begins to reemerge from behind all the clouds. There won’t be any rain chances today so high school football should be just fine with no issues at all.

You’ll get two warm afternoons before things change on Sunday. A strong cold front comes in and that will ramp our winds up and cool things down. Winds will be very breezy on Sunday and Monday and could gust up to 30mph. Highs drop to the low 70s by Sunday and down to the upper 60s on Monday with morning temps dropping all the way to the mid 40s by daybreak Tuesday. As for additional rain, the next best chance is at the end of next week.

