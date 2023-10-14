First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 8
Scores for week 8 of the high school football season:
Williamson: 8 vs. Citronelle: 14
Bayside Academy: 35 vs. Orange Beach: 14
Daphne: 16 vs. Fairhope: 13
Jackson: 49 vs. Satsuma: 6
Baldwin County: 7 vs. Saraland: 56
LeFlore: 0 vs. Vigor: 31
Mobile Christian: 34 vs. Cottage Hill Christian: 0
Robertsdale: 14 vs. St. Paul’s: 54
Alma Bryant: 22 vs. Foley: 35
Chickasaw: vs. Fruitdale:
Excel: 7 vs. Thomasville: 35
Flomaton: 21 vs. W.S. Neal: 44
B.C. Rain: 31 vs. UMS-Wright: 21
Baker: 14 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 35
Wilcox Central: 6 vs. St. Michael: 45
Washington County: 20 vs. Francis Marion: 16
T.R. Miller: 7 vs. Escambia Academy: 42
Sweet Water: vs. Keith:
Park Crossing: 12 vs. Davidson: 21
Monroe County: vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen:
McIntosh: 18 vs. Choctaw County: 30
Leroy: vs. Southern Choctaw:
J.U. Blacksher: 0 vs. Clarke County: 27
J.F. Shields: 0 vs. Millry: 67
Spanish Fort: 41 vs. McGill-Toolen: 19
Blount: 0 vs. Theodore: 35
Gulf Shores: 55 vs. Elberta: 7
