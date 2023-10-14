Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard: Week 8

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Scores for week 8 of the high school football season:

Williamson: 8 vs. Citronelle: 14

Bayside Academy: 35 vs. Orange Beach: 14

Daphne: 16 vs. Fairhope: 13

Jackson: 49 vs. Satsuma: 6

Baldwin County: 7 vs. Saraland: 56

LeFlore: 0 vs. Vigor: 31

Mobile Christian: 34 vs. Cottage Hill Christian: 0

Robertsdale: 14 vs. St. Paul’s: 54

Alma Bryant: 22 vs. Foley: 35

Chickasaw: vs. Fruitdale:

Excel: 7 vs. Thomasville: 35

Flomaton: 21 vs. W.S. Neal: 44

B.C. Rain: 31 vs. UMS-Wright: 21

Baker: 14 vs. Mary G. Montgomery: 35

Wilcox Central: 6 vs. St. Michael: 45

Washington County: 20 vs. Francis Marion: 16

T.R. Miller: 7 vs. Escambia Academy: 42

Sweet Water: vs. Keith:

Park Crossing: 12 vs. Davidson: 21

Monroe County: vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen:

McIntosh: 18 vs. Choctaw County: 30

Leroy: vs. Southern Choctaw:

J.U. Blacksher: 0 vs. Clarke County: 27

J.F. Shields: 0 vs. Millry: 67

Spanish Fort: 41 vs. McGill-Toolen: 19

Blount: 0 vs. Theodore: 35

Gulf Shores: 55 vs. Elberta: 7

