Mobile Latin Fest showcases amazing food, music, & dancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Latin Fest is back for the third year! Taking the state -- all the way from Tallahassee - Latin Soul had the crowd dancing!

“We are enjoying Latin Fest! Welcome everybody,” said one lady.

From music to dancing -- and of course the food -- Cathedral Square showcased everything Latin.

“The dancers are beautiful -- they’re outfits and their costumes are so intricate -- beautiful and their colors are popping. Very vivid -- they’re doing a very beautiful job. And we’re enjoying watching them and learning more about their culture,” said one patron.

Latin communities from all over the Gulf Coast were represented -- each sharing their culture and unique cuisine. FOX10 Live was live on location and had the privilege of tasting Agave Mexican Restaurant’s tamales (they were absolutely delicious).

There was no shortage of Latin food favorites and flavors from nearly 20 food vendors -- that kept people coming back for more.

“The beef empanadas -- delicious! And the Costa Rican tamale -- wonderful! I think I was really supposed to be born Latin -- (laughs) -- I missed it last year -- I wasn’t going to miss it this year,” said Tami May, Mobile.

Pana Rican -- a family affair -- was on hand sharing amazing Puerto Rican dishes.

“We just hope they get a taste of our island here tonight. Lee: Who is the mastermind behind the food? -- It’s kind of a family effort -- mom, dad, brother, and me -- the sister,” said Ely Collazo, Pana Rican.

FOX 10 with our media partner Telemundo had a tent -- raffling off a TV. And helping emcee this year’s festival -- FOX 10′s Vanessa Pacheco.

“So for those that didn’t come out tonight -- they’re doing it all over again tomorrow at Mardi Gras Park. People can enjoy the food, the music. The music has been great -- there’s been local artists -- tomorrow and today -- so just come out and enjoy it,” said Vanessa.

Coinciding with LoDa Artwalk -- Latin Fest is always a hit -- and aims to continue to grow just as the Latin population grows on the Gulf Coast.

“I’m really impressed -- this is wonderful. I love being around the Latin community -- this is awesome,” said one lady, who just moved to Mobile from Indiana.

Again -- Mobile Latin Fest continues Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park.

