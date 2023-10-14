Advertise With Us
Hire One

PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday afternoon.(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday afternoon.

Officers said they received a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. They said through their investigation, detectives identified and arrested Jordan Estrada, 28.

Authorities said Estrada was charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, and false imprisonment and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Hayne Street shooting
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near...
Coast Guard suspends Mississippi River search for man missing from barge near Harahan