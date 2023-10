SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind said Officer William Brannon passed away at age 35 while he was off duty in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

Freind said police responded to Pine Avenue on Thursday, Oct 12 and discovered Brannon in medical distress.

Brannon was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to officials.

