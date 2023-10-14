Solar eclipse peaks at noon today, cooler air moves in tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s solar eclipse day! While there may be a few clouds, a healthy portion of our area will have great viewing conditions. The partial eclipse for the Mobile area begins around 10:30 a.m. and reaches its peak just after 12 p.m. It ends around 1:45 p.m. If you want a way to view the eclipse, we recommend using a piece of paper or foil with a small pinhole. When the sun is behind you, this will project the current shape of the sun. Grab a second piece of paper or another flat surface and hold it behind the pinhole paper to easily see the shape of the sun.

There are other ways to view the eclipse, such as casting shadows with a colander or objects with small holes. You can even use your hands! However, the best way to view the eclipse is with approved eclipse glasses. These are not regular sunglasses, but special glasses that only allow the shape of the sun to be seen. If you don’t have these glasses, do not look directly at the sun!

The forecast for the eclipse looks decent, but a cold front moving through the area may bring some spotty low clouds that could temporarily obscure the view. However, since the eclipse lasts a while, you will likely have a chance to observe the partial coverage of the sun at some point.

WEATHER TODAY:

Aside from the eclipse, another interesting event will occur today. Cooler air will move in behind a cold front that will pass through the area around midday. During the frontal passage, a few low clouds may be possible, but overall, expect partly cloudy skies. In the evening, skies will become mostly clear.

Temperatures today will range from the mid-70s to low 80s. An interesting occurrence will happen in the afternoon during the eclipse, as the sun is partially blocked and heating will be limited. This may cause temperatures to drop a few degrees around noon before rebounding as full sun returns.

SUNDAY:

Cooler air will gradually move in over the next few days. Sunday morning will be noticeably cool, with a few clouds persisting throughout the day. Some forecast models are predicting dense low cloud cover throughout the day, but these models can sometimes exaggerate post-frontal cloud cover. We will forecast partly to mostly cloudy skies with no chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

As the cool air moves in, expect mainly clear skies and cool mornings, with temperatures in the 40s. The next chance of rain won’t come until Friday when a cold front moves in, bringing a significant chance of showers and storms.

