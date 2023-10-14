State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The drive to Mississippi is about to get easier in Mobile County.

The much-anticipated State Route 158 westbound is opening next week, though there is a road closure drivers need to be aware of.

Thousands of commuters travel along Highway 98 every day, and some of those people said the traffic can be horrible.

“It’s always congested, and on Saturdays the weekend especially it’s very bad, between 12 and two o’clock, it’s bumper to bumper,” said Joyce Mullis.

On Tuesday, a promising solution is coming. SR-158 is opening for those driving from Alabama to Mississippi.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said this should provide a safe and efficient alternate route, and some drivers said this will make their lives much easier.”

“A faster way of getting to more of Saraland,” said Charles Harvey. “Helping you get out to Mississippi is a straight shot and don’t have to worry about the red lights. I think it will help a bunch.”

Though there is a road closure drivers need to be aware of due to construction.

ALDOT said a portion of 98 will close just west of Wilson Road.

Only local traffic will be allowed, and others will be rerouted.

