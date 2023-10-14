Advertise With Us
Hire One

State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The drive to Mississippi is about to get easier in Mobile County.

The much-anticipated State Route 158 westbound is opening next week, though there is a road closure drivers need to be aware of.

Thousands of commuters travel along Highway 98 every day, and some of those people said the traffic can be horrible.

“It’s always congested, and on Saturdays the weekend especially it’s very bad, between 12 and two o’clock, it’s bumper to bumper,” said Joyce Mullis.

On Tuesday, a promising solution is coming. SR-158 is opening for those driving from Alabama to Mississippi.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said this should provide a safe and efficient alternate route, and some drivers said this will make their lives much easier.”

“A faster way of getting to more of Saraland,” said Charles Harvey. “Helping you get out to Mississippi is a straight shot and don’t have to worry about the red lights. I think it will help a bunch.”

Though there is a road closure drivers need to be aware of due to construction.

ALDOT said a portion of 98 will close just west of Wilson Road.

Only local traffic will be allowed, and others will be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A woman places flowers on a table at the Thai Meditation Association of Alabama. The...
Appeals court sides – again – with Thai group seeking to set up Buddhist meditation center in Mobile
Veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Latin Fest 2023
Latin Fest 2023