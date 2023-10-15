Clouds and a cool breeze for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cool and quiet weather is expected for the Gulf Coast this week. Mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon will lead to a mainly clear sky tonight, and plentiful sunshine through midweek. Temperatures have fallen to the 50s across the area on Sunday morning, and Sunday afternoon highs are expected to range from the middle 60s to low 70s. Looking ahead, dry conditions will continue for the next few days, before another cold front moves through the area on Friday, bringing a small chance of rain.

SUNDAY:

Today, expect cool, breezy, and mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the northwest at around 15 mph, with higher gusts. A batch of clouds will stream in from the north today, providing some patchy cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. This cloud cover will help keep temperatures near the middle 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will steadily fall into the 50s, then upper 40s by Monday morning.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Expect cool mornings and mild afternoons with mostly clear skies through midweek. By Friday, temperatures will warm slightly ahead of an approaching front. This front may produce a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms on Friday, but there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. Currently, the European forecast model has the highest coverage of showers and storms early in the day on Friday.

TROPICS:

No worries here. There are a couple of systems that we are tracking far out in the Atlantic, but they pose no threats to land areas at this time.

