Dynamic Daniels leads LSU over Auburn, 48-18

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly marvels at how much quarterback Jayden Daniels is doing to keep his team in contention in the SEC West.

The LSU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers under the Saturday night lights of Death Valley 48-14.

“[Daniels’] ability to run when things are not there is unique,” Kelly said ahead of the game. “His speed, his durability, his toughness puts him up there with the great ones.”

When Daniels arrived at LSU as a transfer from Arizona State in 2022, he was an exceptional scrambler — quick, agile, and explosive, with a graceful stride that disguises his breakaway speed.

In the season and a half since, Daniels has demonstrated an increasing knack for knowing not just when to run, but whether to run laterally to extend passing opportunities or vertically to gain yards on the ground. He also has exhibited an increasing patience in the pocket and an ability to deliver accurate throws moments before absorbing hits.

“I see those things and his quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator see the little things that he’s doing under duress or under pressure or getting hit after he throws a very accurate ball that are starting to separate him from good to great,” Kelly said.

Daniels has run or passed for at least four TDs in each of his last five games -- the longest such streak in school history. He also leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in total offense with 398.5 yards per game (328.2 passing and 70.3 rushing). At this pace, he’ll have one of the greatest seasons by a QB in LSU history, perhaps behind only Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow during LSU’s unbeaten national championship campaign in 2019.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze counts himself among those who believe that if Daniels isn’t in the 2023 Heisman discussion, “There’s a problem.”

“No one has stopped him,” Freeze said. “He plays so effortless; literally, he runs for 40-yard touchdowns and looks like he’s jogging, yet no one’s catching him. And his balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it’s a hard, hard task” to defend him.

Kelly points to Daniels’ late go-ahead 29-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers last week as an example of the QB’s development. Daniels first had to escape the pass rush and roll right to give Nabers time to break open.

The Daniels of early last season might have just tried to run for whatever he could get on the ground.

“He was not progressing through his reads. He was coming off them too soon. He wasn’t staying in the pocket. He wasn’t being patient,” Kelly recalled. “He has fixed a lot of those things.”

