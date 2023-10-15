Advertise With Us
Hire One

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after being shot in the leg on the campus of Jackson State University.

The Department of Public Safety tells 3 On Your Side that Capitol Police responded to a call around midnight regarding a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Dalton Street.

Upon arrival, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. DPS says the person was shot in the leg.

It is not known if the victim is a student.

The identity of the person has not been released at the time. No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect has not been revealed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Hayne Street shooting
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near...
Coast Guard suspends Mississippi River search for man missing from barge near Harahan