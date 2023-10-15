Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Hayne Street shooting

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man today in connection with the shooting of a female Friday afternoon.

Michael Jerome Henderson Jr. is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot the victim, whose name is not yet being release by authorities.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Hayne Street.

Police investigators developed Henderson as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. After receiving information, officers found Henderson and arrested him without incident in the Mayfair area, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near...
Coast Guard suspends Mississippi River search for man missing from barge near Harahan