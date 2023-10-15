Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Hayne Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man today in connection with the shooting of a female Friday afternoon.

Michael Jerome Henderson Jr. is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot the victim, whose name is not yet being release by authorities.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Hayne Street.

Police investigators developed Henderson as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. After receiving information, officers found Henderson and arrested him without incident in the Mayfair area, authorities said.

