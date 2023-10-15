Woman accused of shooting her brother, Loxley PD says

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter Saturday after being shot by his sister, according to the Loxley Police Department.

Authorities said they received a call about the incident Shambo Court around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators told FOX10 News the victim got into an altercation with a person who police called his sister’s significant other. The sister then produced a gun and shot her brother in the torso, according to authorities.

Loxley PD said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators questioned the sister about the incident, police said. The case will be submitted to a grand jury for a possible felony assault charge, according to authorities.

