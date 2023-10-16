2023 Baldwin County “Super Citizen” program begins Monday

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of Baldwin County students helped kick off the 2023 Super Citizen program. It began Monday morning in Foley.

It’s all part of a multi-week program teaching students how to be good citizens.

“I’m so excited that Baldwin County gets a chance to do this because our kids can get motivated and to learn about the things that make our government work, as well as being a super citizen and helping our community,” 2nd grade teacher Laura Sullivan said.

“It teaches civics, character, financial literacy, and just gives them a whole concept of what it means to be a citizen in their community. They’ll learn about voting and how to process that. They’ll learn what it means to be a hero,” Tawanna Vickers with the Liberty Learning Foundation said.

And thanks to the Liberty Learning Foundation and all of its sponsors that keep it free, the students also got a chance to meet “Libby Liberty” in a performance that brought the Statue of Liberty to life.

“They are so surprised when they see her. She is excellent. She brings excitement to the program and gets the kids motivated to learn about their government,” Sullivan said.

Giving these kids an experience, they’ll never forget.

And Libby Liberty will be traveling to other schools in Baldwin and Mobile County this week.

