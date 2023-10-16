3rd Annual Gumbo Fest Cook Off brings out the best creole cuisine in the Port City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The battle of who has the best gumbo in Mobile took place Sunday at the Third Annual Gumbo Fest Cook-Off.

A second-line parade through downtown Mobile and all the gumbo you can eat all for a good cause.

Six different businesses competed for the title.

The organizer of the event says it’s going to continue to get bigger and better every year.

“The slogan that we have is that we’re all in this together. The proceeds from this benefit the United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile. And we try to bring the community and bring the community together,” Lorenzo Martin, organizer of the event said.

Several people who came say their favorite part about the event is how it brings the community together.

“This event is super dope. Like it brings the people together. It brings some really good experience for people to come together and explore with the food and stuff like that. It’s just really nice, it’s really dope,” Theresa Moorer who attended said.

Some even say it’s some of the best gumbo they’ve ever had.

“I’ve had two already and it’s some of the best gumbo I’ve had so far. I’ve had gumbo from New Orleans. I’ve had gumbo all over. Ya’ll got it going on down here. We love everything downtown. I love that downtown does all the events,” another attendee said.

“Mobile loves to eat. Mobile loves to support a good cause, this is both. We’ve got great gumbo. All these teams every one of them I’ve tried them all. They’re all great. I’m not going to play favorites. The chief is going to say they all win,” another attendee said.

