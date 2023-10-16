Anna Katherine Bell crowned Miss University of Mobile 2024

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anna Katherine Bell is your new Miss University of Mobile.

Bell was crowned Miss University of Mobile 2024 at the annual pageant on Friday at the College Woods Auditorium. Bell is a senior and an early childhood and elementary education major from Dothan, Ala.

Bell competed alongside seven other candidates in categories of a private interview, talent, onstage question, evening gown and campus impact initiative. Bell sang “Taylor, the Latte Boy” by Marcy Heisler for her talent.

This year, each young woman had the opportunity to create and present their Campus Impact Initiative — a platform for how they’d better their campus. Bell’s initiative is “The Growth Project” and she’ll further her platform during her one-year reign.

“It’s based off the fact that we’re all like flowers and we want to grow and it is aiming to — I plan on putting a flower garden on the campus of UM and it’s going to be daylilies, which are the most resistant flower, and it’s going to be a great reminder for students to keep blooming,” said Bell.

It’s more than a pageant. It’s an avenue to compete for scholarship money. Over $25,000 dollars in academic scholarships were given away. Bell received free tuition for one year.

Each year, the Miss UM program attracts past Miss UM titleholders. This year’s emcee, Raven Young Casey, says the program is truly a sisterhood.

“You don’t really understand when you are crowned Miss UM that there are a plethora of girls that are behind you and are ready to adopt you as their sister,” said Casey.

“The Miss University of Mobile program is really just looking for that one girl who can be herself, who can support her faith-based values and do all of that while wearing a crown on her head,” added Hannah Clardy, director of the Miss University of Mobile Program.

Meanwhile, Bell is still reeling from the excitement.

“I’m so excited — a crazy amount of emotions right now, but so excited for this adventure ahead. I can’t wait,” said Bell.

Bell also received the People’s Choice award.

1st Runner-Up: Caitlyn Ozee

2nd Runner-Up: Rebekah Hicks

3rd Runner-Up: Molly Grace Watkins

4th Runner-Up: Kennedy Bradford

Miss Congeniality: Kiersten Pettaway

Other Awards Included:

Talent Award: Caitlyn Ozee

Scholastic Award: Kennedy Bradford

FOX10 News boasts two Miss UM Alumni including Chelsey Sayasane Sklopan (Miss UM 2017) and Ashlyn Mitchell (Miss UM 2022).

Click here to learn more about the Miss University of Mobile Program and how you can get involved.

