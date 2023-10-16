Advertise With Us
Hire One

Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man whose been held in jail since May on federal fraud charges will get a chance at freedom – at least until the charges are resolved.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock overruled a magistrate judge and ordered Adrian Lemoyne Lacey, 45, detained after agreeing with prosecutors that he was a risk to flee.

Lacey appealed, and the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Beaverstock failed to detail his reasoning in writing. The appeals court ordered the judge to do so.

“Although the district court did enter a written order in this case, the order failed to provide sufficient ‘written factual findings and written reasons’ supporting its decision,” a three-judge panel wrote.

Lacey stands accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to defraud COVID-19 relief programs – while he was in prison on unrelated charges.

Co-defendant Danielle Catrice Vines pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge earlier this month. Lacey and four other co-defendants are scheduled to go on trial Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Woman accused of shooting her brother, Loxley PD says
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Hayne Street shooting
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
National Teen Driver Safety Week
What parents need to know during National Teen Driver Safety Week