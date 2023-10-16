Attorney for Semmes man charged with robbing Mobile bank seek psychiatric evaluation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An attorney for a Semmes man accused of robbing a bank and a supermarket over the summer asked Monday for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police arrested Lawrence Peterson, 61, hours after a holdup of the Trustmark Bank branch on Dauphin Street near Interstate 65 on June 29. As officers walked him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail, Peterson told reporters he “messed up” and that police caught him “red-handed.”

The following month, federal authorities charged him with that heist, along with the robbery of a Winn-Dixie store on Schillinger Road North that occurred two days earlier.

In asking for the mental health evaluation, defense attorney Joshua Briskman expressed concerns about his client’s ability to “grasp certain core concepts” and wrote that he is having difficulty understanding why he even has been charged.

“Initially during meetings with the Defendant, the Defendant seemed listless at times and did not seem to grasp why he was being charged with the offenses and relayed things that did not appear grounded in reality based on the discovery reviewed by the undersigned,” he wrote. “Defendant’s recollection of events is contrary to certain objective facts.”

Prosecutors alleged that Peterson made off with almost $275 from the June 27 Winn-Dixie robbery and $2,134 from the bank holdup on June 29. Law enforcement officers arrested him later day at the Foosackly’s restaurant in Semmes.

In addition to those two charges, Peterson also faces two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior convictions on third-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and second-degree receiving stolen property charges made him ineligible to have a gun.

The maximum penalty for the bank robbery charge is 25 years. If convicted of the two gun charges, he faces a mandatory sentence of at least seven years in prison on top of whatever sentence he would receive on the bank robbery charge.

Jury selection currently is scheduled for Oct. 30, but that would be delayed if a judge grants the request for a psychiatric evaluation.

