Black farmers in Alabama meet to learn about joining USDA lawsuit

Black farmers in Alabama and across the nation say they are owed more than $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black farmers in Alabama and across the nation say they are owed more than $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Congress set the money aside as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2021 for farmers who experienced discrimination from the USDA.

If the farmers faced discrimination in the agency lending program, the USDA requires a lengthy application to qualify for up to $500,000. The Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association president, Thomas Burrell, called the application confusing and said it’s another discriminatory practice.

“It does not take 40 pages to pay a person who you acknowledge and admit that you’ve discriminated against,” said Burrell.

Bettie Brown is one of the hundreds of Black farmers and their descendants who want a portion of the funds they say is owed to them from the USDA.

“I am here because my ancestors were farmers,” said Brown.

The group also takes issue with the fact that farmers can’t receive money for deceased family members who also were discriminated against by the department.

“I saw the hard time they had and the disappointment they had during that time when they was trying to obtain funds to make their life better, and it was denied to them,” said Brown.

“They lost land. They lost opportunity. Their work has been in vain. They should be compensated,” said Burrell.

The lawsuit from the group also led to an extension of the application process. Instead of Oct. 31, all paperwork must be submitted by January.

In the meantime, Burrell said they want a judge to determine whether the application is arbitrary.

“This money can be used and will be used to continue to improve their farms, and in a lot of cases will help them to be able to go back into farming,” he said.

Their next court hearing is this Wednesday.

