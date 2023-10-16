Catch a performance from the Pensacola Children’s Chorus at Foo Foo Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration of culturally creative happenings, events, and moments under one banner, attracting visitors to beautiful Pensacola, Fla., Nov. 2 – 13, 2023. Foo Foo Fest is big fun, with events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication. In 2023, the Foo Foo Fest will celebrate 10 Years of providing high-quality and engaging events and content for cultural tourists and locals alike. Foo Foo Fest looks forward to the opportunity to welcome new and returning festival attendees to its 10th annual beloved arts and culture event and to showing continued support for the Pensacola community.

Singing in the Street, presented by Choral Society of Pensacola & Pensacola Children’s Chorus:

Singing in the Street is a captivating addition to Foo Foo Festival, transforming the Pensacola Museum of History into an interactive musical haven on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 6:00pm. This free event merges the enchantment of Disney, the dynamism of Broadway, and the thrill of a flash mob, inviting everyone to join a spirited singalong experience. Led by the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, the Choral Society of Pensacola, and the community themselves, this event promotes engagement rather than formal performance by providing the audience an opportunity to participate in the art itself. This accessible free-admission musical celebration seeks to bring families, individuals, and tourists together by celebrating unity through song and is sure to be a highlight of the festival.

