Cool fall conditions continue

(WALA) - I hope you enjoyed the cool start to the week. Highs only topped out in the upper 60s even with the sunny skies.

This cool trend will continue. Tuesday morning will start in the upper 40s in many areas. The sunshine will be back, but it will still be another cool day with highs only in the low 70s.

As we go through the rest of the work week, there will be a slow and gradual warming trend. Temps won’t get back to normal until the end of the week.

The cool weather will be nice, but unfortunately there’s no rain in the forecast for this week either. The drought conditions will persist.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Sean has dissipated. Another system could form in the next few days way out in the Atlantic. That would be Tammy, and it would become the 19th named storm of the season. Once again though, it will be another system that won’t threaten the US.

