Event raises funds for Cops for Kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cops for Kids partnered up with P.S. Taco Company Sunday to raise money for their organization. Kids and their families getting good food and good company.

Police officers met with folks in the parking lot. Kids got an up-close look at some police gear and a scoop on the vehicles. If you bought a meal at P.S. Taco on Rangeline Drive Crossing Sunday, a portion of those proceeds went directly to Cops for Kids.

Cops for Kids is a nonprofit program that has a heavy presence in the community. Randall Wheeler says most of the organization’s services are funded out of pocket — and days like these really help.

“So, we have a lot of kids that watch YouTube, Facebook, things like that that show negative feed on police officers. So, we’re out here trying to bridge that gap between kids and police officers to let them know that not all police officers are bad. You may have one or two bad apples, but you can’t blame everybody for that. You still have a lot of good officers out here,” Wheeler said.

“We try to reach out every way we can. We go to schools, we do different programs, we do different parties, we go to games — anything we can do to show them our officers are not bad,” he said.

Wheeler said if you missed Sunday’s event, Cops for Kids has several events planned for the upcoming holiday season.

