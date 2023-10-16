Advertise With Us
Florida teen arrested in connection with Atmore shooting

Travis Scott
Travis Scott(Escambia County (Ala.) Detention Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Century, Fla., teen faces multiple charges after two victims showed up at the Atmore Community Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Atmore Police Department said one victim was shot in the foot and the other in the hand, both non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said that after talking with the victims on Oct. 6, they went to 100 block of Patterson Street, where the shooting occurred, and spoke with several witnesses.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Travis Scott drove up to a group of people on Patterson Street on Oct. 6, got out his vehicle, opened fire, then drove off.

Authorities arrested Scott Thursday inside a restaurant. Scott was booked into the Escambia County (Ala.) Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

