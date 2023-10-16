Jury picked for ex-Prichard police officer’s murder trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The murder trial of a former Prichard police officer kicked off Monday with jury selection.

Jonathan Murphy II, 38, stands charged with fatally shooting Larry Taylor a few days before Christmas in 2020 at Avalon Plaza Apartments off Michael Boulevard, where they both lived.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes asked 35 potential jurors basic biographical questions, such as their jobs and what their spouses do for a living. He also asked if they know anyone involved in the case or if there was any reason they could not be fair.

Then prosecutors and defense attorney Jeff Deen asked additional questions in an effort to find 12 jurors acceptable to both sides.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday morning.

Investigators at the time of the shooting said Murphy was not on duty but had worked as a “courtesy officer” for the apartment complex, providing security in his off hours.

Prichard immediately fired Murphy following his arrest. Taylor lived in the apartment above Murphy’s, and prosecutors contend that the shooting resulted from an argument between the two that turned violent. The defense previously has argued Murphy was doing his job as a courtesy officer.

Neighbor Ashley Pope told FOX10 News at the time that she was in her apartment with her two children getting ready for bed when she heard the gunshots.

“All of a sudden, I kind of heard a little commotion like someone may have been arguing, and then about five or six shots lit off,” she said. “And I mean it was loud. And it was so close our apartment that I could see the fire from the gun, like, backfire off of my window. It reflected off of my wall.”

According to testimony at Murphy’s preliminary hearing, he and Taylor argued and yelled at each other. An investigator testified that Taylor eventually went down and the argument between the two turned physical.

The investigator testified that Taylor’s girlfriend came out and saw Murphy pointing a gun up toward the apartment near the stairs. The officer said she went down and pleaded with Murphy to call police, to which he replied: “I am the police.”

The defense at the maintained that the defendant was doing his job as a courtesy officer.

Pipes said he expects the trial to last four or five days.

