(ADSS) - Medicare Open Enrollment is underway and remains open till Dec. 7. Eligible consumers must enroll by Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) and the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) are ready to assist citizens with the open enrollment process.

“Medicare plans can change every year—and your current one might be changing,” said ADSS Commissioner Jean Brown. “Not all plans have the same benefits and out-of-pocket costs. By comparing all your options, you could find a plan that offers you better coverage, saves money, or both.”

During the annual enrollment period participants may:

Cancel their existing Medicare Advantage plan

Cancel their existing Part D plan

Enroll in a Part D plan

Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to a different one

Change from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan

Change from one Part D prescription drug plan to another

Brown said ADSS and SHIP are ready to help.

“Through Alabama SHIP, certified counselors and volunteers help Medicare beneficiaries make informed choices regarding health benefits. There is no charge for SHIP services to Medicare recipients,” Brown said. “SHIP counselors and volunteers are not affiliated with an insurance company and will not attempt to sell insurance to participants.”

In 2022, there were more than 1.1 million Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama enrolled in both Medicare Part A and Part B. There were 218,797 individuals enrolled under age 65, many of whom required assistance and counseling regarding their benefits and plans. Alabama SHIP educated or counseled over 48,000 Alabama Medicare recipients in 2022, Brown said.

Local SHIP counselors can be reached at 1-800-243-5463 or through the ADSS website at AlabamaAgeLine.gov/helpservices/.

