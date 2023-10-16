Advertise With Us
Mobile police officer on leave during investigation of traffic stop

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an investigation related to a traffic stop last week, officials said.

Officers stopped a vehicle Thursday at Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill Road and detected the presence of marijuana, according to the Mobile Police Department. The driver, identified as Beezer Dubose Jr., 36, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including assault, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility for a thorough examination of all aspects of the case, MPD said.

