Advertise With Us
Hire One

Nature Connect School ‘Enchanted Forest’

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nature Connect School is excited to host their 4th annual “Enchanted Forest” on October 21st.

The event will include forest games, food trucks, live music, face painters, and forest trunk-or-treat stations. Get ready for lots of fun! Open to all ages.

To raise money for our school scholarship fund, Nature Connect will be selling tickets. Prepay tickets are $10 for adults, and kids are free.

Nature Connect School ‘Enchanted Forest’

When: October 21st, 4:30-7:30 PM

Where: 7159 McIntyre St. Fairhope, AL

Cost: $10 per Adult (Prepaid until October 19th)

$15 per Adult (At the door)

Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event for $15 for adults, and kids will remain free.

https://www.natureconnectalabama.org/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Police LIghts
Semmes police officer passes away at 35
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
State Route 158 opening at Mississippi state line Tuesday
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

Surfside Services custom Christmas lighting
Services offered at Surfside Services
Surfside Services custom Christmas lighting
Surfside Services custom Christmas lighting
Nature Connect host Enchanted Forest Saturday in Fairhope
Nature Connect host Enchanted Forest Saturday in Fairhope
Barrow Fine Furniture Craftmaster with Paula Deen collection
Barrow Fine Furniture Craftmaster with Paula Deen collection