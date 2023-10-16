MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nature Connect School is excited to host their 4th annual “Enchanted Forest” on October 21st.

The event will include forest games, food trucks, live music, face painters, and forest trunk-or-treat stations. Get ready for lots of fun! Open to all ages.

To raise money for our school scholarship fund, Nature Connect will be selling tickets. Prepay tickets are $10 for adults, and kids are free.

Nature Connect School ‘Enchanted Forest’

When: October 21st, 4:30-7:30 PM

Where: 7159 McIntyre St. Fairhope, AL

Cost: $10 per Adult (Prepaid until October 19th)

$15 per Adult (At the door)

Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event for $15 for adults, and kids will remain free.

https://www.natureconnectalabama.org/

