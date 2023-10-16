No. 11 Alabama prepares for Third Saturday in October against No. 17 Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Third Saturday in October is coming up, and No. 11 Alabama looks to rebound from last season’s loss to No. 17 Tennessee in Knoxville after a walk-off field goal from the Vols upset the Crimson Tide.

Alabama fans have been looking forward to the game as quarterback Jalen Milroe will now get his chance to lead the Crimson Tide against a Tennessee team that will try to win its fourth straight game. The Crimson Tide are playing for their seventh straight victory and the chance to remain perfect in SEC play.

“This game we’re playing against Tennessee, big rivalry game, means a lot to a lot of people in the state of Alabama, and I’m sure there too,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. “It’s one of the best rivalries in all of college football.”

The game kicks off Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.