MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off sunny and chilly to begin this morning. Temperatures started off cool this morning in the 40s but will only warm up a little bit over the next few hours. By this afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and we will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 60s! These temperatures will have us feeling more like we’re at the end of November!

Overnight, skies will stay clear, and overnight lows will fall into the upper-40s and the lower-50s.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with mostly sunny skies all day. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer, maxing out in the lower-to-mid 70s.

We will gradually warm up over the next few days, but we’re not expected to exceed temperatures above 80 degrees. Another cold front will move through late Thursday into early Friday, bringing very minimal rain chances but slightly cooler air. The weekend is looking great with sunny and dry conditions and temperatures maxing out in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Tracking the tropics, A wave in the southern-central Atlantic has a high chance of developing over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great week!

